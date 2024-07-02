AlphaMark Advisors LLC Invests $293,000 in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KWR. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 345.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE KWR opened at $168.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.21. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.40. Quaker Chemical Co. has a one year low of $138.67 and a one year high of $221.94.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $469.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.53 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

