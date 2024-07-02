AlphaMark Advisors LLC Invests $303,000 in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2024

AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNEFree Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 345.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

HLNE opened at $123.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.17. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52-week low of $76.47 and a 52-week high of $130.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.88.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNEGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $176.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.72 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is 53.12%.

About Hamilton Lane

(Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.