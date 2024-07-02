AlphaMark Advisors LLC Invests $303,000 in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 345.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.29.

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

HLNE opened at $123.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.17. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52-week low of $76.47 and a 52-week high of $130.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.88.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $176.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.72 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is 53.12%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

