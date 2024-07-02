AlphaMark Advisors LLC Invests $312,000 in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CALM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 6,480.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 38,818 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 239,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,750,000 after purchasing an additional 66,435 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 2,543.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 117,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,520,000 after purchasing an additional 113,200 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 748.9% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 790,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,353,000 after acquiring an additional 697,170 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,076,000 after acquiring an additional 86,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

NASDAQ CALM opened at $62.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of -0.10. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $64.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $703.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.35 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

