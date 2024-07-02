AlphaMark Advisors LLC Invests $322,000 in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,341 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Communities Price Performance

Century Communities stock opened at $79.18 on Tuesday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $97.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.74. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.67. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $948.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.67 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wedbush upgraded shares of Century Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

