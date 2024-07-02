AlphaMark Advisors LLC Invests $349,000 in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 108,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 29,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PagSeguro Digital Price Performance

NYSE:PAGS opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $14.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $869.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.16 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. New Street Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PagSeguro Digital

About PagSeguro Digital

(Free Report)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.