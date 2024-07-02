AlphaMark Advisors LLC Purchases 5,333 Shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Free Report) by 799.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 567.6% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000.

NVDL stock opened at $68.29 on Tuesday. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $91.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.71.

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

