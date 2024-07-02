AlphaMark Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKSFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 122,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alkermes by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alkermes by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Alkermes by 36.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alkermes Stock Performance

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $24.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.55. Alkermes plc has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $32.88. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.47.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKSGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.15). Alkermes had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $350.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Alkermes’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALKS shares. StockNews.com cut Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS)

