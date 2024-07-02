AlphaMark Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 122,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alkermes by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alkermes by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Alkermes by 36.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes Stock Performance

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $24.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.55. Alkermes plc has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $32.88. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.15). Alkermes had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $350.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Alkermes’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALKS shares. StockNews.com cut Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alkermes

Alkermes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.