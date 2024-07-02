AlphaMark Advisors LLC Raises Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 3.1% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 212.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $120,000. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16.4% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 19,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $546,000. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PG. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.72.

PG stock opened at $162.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $384.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $169.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.89.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $1,534,470.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,451.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

