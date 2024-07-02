AlphaMark Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,711 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TCBI. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 60,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 426.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $60.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.40 and a 1 year high of $66.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.14.

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $256.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.27 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 7.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 156,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,767. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 156,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,767. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.52 per share, with a total value of $117,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 163,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,541.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 15,004 shares of company stock valued at $292,878 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.58.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

