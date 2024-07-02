AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 7,148 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,148 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STNE. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 414,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in StoneCo by 42.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in StoneCo by 74.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 50,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 21,467 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 7.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,234,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,172,000 after acquiring an additional 628,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STNE. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on StoneCo from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on StoneCo from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on StoneCo from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on StoneCo from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, StoneCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

Shares of STNE stock opened at $11.73 on Tuesday. StoneCo Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.33.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. StoneCo had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $623.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.35 million. On average, analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

