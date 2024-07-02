AlphaMark Advisors LLC Takes $262,000 Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter worth $479,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 170.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,610,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,445,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $140.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.77. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.77 and a 12 month high of $201.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.60.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.31. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $252.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.55 million. Analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total value of $137,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

