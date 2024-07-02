AlphaMark Advisors LLC Takes $300,000 Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNO opened at $27.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.27 and a 52 week high of $29.09.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.76 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In related news, insider Michael E. Mead sold 5,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $144,625.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,659.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Yvonne K. Franzese sold 15,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $424,343.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,010.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael E. Mead sold 5,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $144,625.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,659.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,199 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,145 over the last quarter. 3.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

