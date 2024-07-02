AlphaMark Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,601 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 29,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.
Tri Pointe Homes Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of TPH opened at $36.40 on Tuesday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $40.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TPH. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 56,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $2,250,235.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,816 shares in the company, valued at $26,963,520.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Tri Pointe Homes Profile
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.
