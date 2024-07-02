ALS Limited (ASX:ALQ) Insider Nigel Garrard Acquires 2,750 Shares of Stock

ALS Limited (ASX:ALQ – Get Free Report) insider Nigel Garrard acquired 2,750 shares of ALS stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$14.40 ($9.60) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,594.50 ($26,396.33).
Nigel Garrard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 23rd, Nigel Garrard acquired 4,550 shares of ALS stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$13.97 ($9.31) per share, for a total transaction of A$63,572.60 ($42,381.73).
The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.05.
ALS Limited provides professional technical services primarily in the areas of testing, measurement, and inspection in Africa, Asia/Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Commodities and Life Sciences. The Commodities segment offers assaying and analytical testing, and metallurgical services for the mining and mineral exploration companies.
