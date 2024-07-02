Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Downgraded by William Blair to “Market Perform”

William Blair lowered shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AMED. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amedisys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.67.

AMED opened at $96.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.20 and its 200-day moving average is $93.44. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $89.55 and a 52-week high of $97.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Amedisys had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $571.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amedisys will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amedisys

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,241,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $302,724,000 after acquiring an additional 12,137 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,271,097 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $120,830,000 after acquiring an additional 237,600 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 879,402 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,596,000 after acquiring an additional 29,016 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 812,069 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $77,195,000 after acquiring an additional 60,350 shares during the period. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 710,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,559,000 after purchasing an additional 461,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

