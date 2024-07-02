American Beacon AHL Liquid Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:AHLT) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in American Beacon AHL Liquid Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:AHLT – Free Report) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 192,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,025 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Beacon AHL Liquid Trend ETF were worth $4,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

American Beacon AHL Liquid Trend ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

American Beacon AHL Liquid Trend ETF stock opened at $25.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.94. American Beacon AHL Liquid Trend ETF has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $27.58.

Get American Beacon AHL Liquid Trend ETF alerts:

American Beacon AHL Liquid Trend ETF Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

The American Beacon AHL Trend ETF (AHLT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks capital growth through a systematic, trend-following, managed futures strategy. Using technical analysis, the fund actively manages a wide range of derivatives linked to commodities, stocks indexes, currencies, bonds and interest rates.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Beacon AHL Liquid Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:AHLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Beacon AHL Liquid Trend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Beacon AHL Liquid Trend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.