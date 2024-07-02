American Beacon AHL Liquid Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:AHLT) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in American Beacon AHL Liquid Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:AHLT – Free Report) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 192,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,025 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Beacon AHL Liquid Trend ETF were worth $4,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
American Beacon AHL Liquid Trend ETF Stock Up 1.6 %
American Beacon AHL Liquid Trend ETF stock opened at $25.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.94. American Beacon AHL Liquid Trend ETF has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $27.58.
American Beacon AHL Liquid Trend ETF Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than American Beacon AHL Liquid Trend ETF
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Beacon AHL Liquid Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:AHLT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for American Beacon AHL Liquid Trend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Beacon AHL Liquid Trend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.