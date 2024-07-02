American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 0.89% of American Woodmark worth $14,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Woodmark by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,691,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,017,000 after buying an additional 74,371 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in American Woodmark by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,206,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,981,000 after buying an additional 69,101 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Woodmark by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 553,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,377,000 after buying an additional 183,336 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in American Woodmark by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 312,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,665,000 after buying an additional 106,748 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Woodmark by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 162,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,092,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark stock opened at $78.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.09. American Woodmark Co. has a 12-month low of $65.01 and a 12-month high of $104.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.05). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $453.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.80 million. Equities analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AMWD. StockNews.com cut shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.75.

In related news, Director Philip D. Fracassa purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.66 per share, for a total transaction of $51,996.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,996. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

