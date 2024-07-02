AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target Cut to $204.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AME. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.20.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMETEK

AMETEK Stock Down 0.6 %

AMETEK stock opened at $165.68 on Tuesday. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $136.89 and a 12 month high of $186.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.74.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,029.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $250,194.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,579.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $589,098,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,075,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,294,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,535 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AMETEK by 19.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,189,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,983,000 after purchasing an additional 674,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4,845.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 677,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,643,000 after buying an additional 663,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maren Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $64,284,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMETEK

(Get Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.