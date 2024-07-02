Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $48.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Fox Advisors began coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.86.

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $40.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Amkor Technology has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $41.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.60.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $156,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $779,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,216.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,414,000 in the last three months. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amkor Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,976,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $482,847,000 after purchasing an additional 219,638 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,860,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,421,000 after purchasing an additional 244,026 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 39.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,939,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,835,000 after purchasing an additional 547,604 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,852,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,626,000 after purchasing an additional 141,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,410,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,927,000 after acquiring an additional 63,104 shares during the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Featured Stories

