Analyzing Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) and Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY)

Prosus and Bank Hapoalim B.M. are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Prosus and Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prosus N/A N/A N/A Bank Hapoalim B.M. 18.81% 14.05% 1.07%

Dividends

Prosus pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Bank Hapoalim B.M. pays an annual dividend of $2.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Bank Hapoalim B.M. pays out 30.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prosus 0 0 1 1 3.50 Bank Hapoalim B.M. 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Prosus and Bank Hapoalim B.M., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Prosus and Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prosus $5.47 billion 34.75 $6.61 billion N/A N/A Bank Hapoalim B.M. $10.40 billion 1.14 $1.99 billion $7.34 6.02

Prosus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bank Hapoalim B.M..

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Prosus shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Prosus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Prosus has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Prosus beats Bank Hapoalim B.M. on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prosus

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Myriad International Holdings N.V. and changed its name to Prosus N.V. in August 2019. Prosus N.V. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Prosus N.V. operates as a subsidiary of Naspers Limited.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Household, Private Banking, Small businesses and micro businesses, Mid-sized businesses, Large businesses, Institutional entities, and Financial management segments. The company offers account-management services, lending for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market service; housing loans; research and advisory services; and pension advisory and retirement planning services. It also provides products and services for the expansion of a business, advanced digital services, and a service center specializing in businesses; credit for routine operations and investment financing, guarantees, letters of credit, foreign trade, and transactions in financial and derivative instruments, as well as investment services in various channels, such as foreign currency, shekels, and securities. In addition, the company offers financial services, including foreign-trade financing, financing of working capital, financing of assets overseas, complex financing transactions, syndication, and credit-risk transfers; and financing of construction projects, granting credit to customers, and issuing guarantees to buyers of homes. Further, it provides managers of mutual funds, managers of investment portfolios, and managers of provident funds, study funds, and pension funds; trading activities; underwriting services; and brokerage and custody services. The company serves households, private-banking customers, foreign residents, small businesses, financial-asset managers, middle-market business clients, and large corporations. Bank Hapoalim B.M. was founded in 1921 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

