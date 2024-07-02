Audioboom Group (LON:BOOM) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $245.30

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 245.30 ($3.10) and traded as high as GBX 245.90 ($3.11). Audioboom Group shares last traded at GBX 237.50 ($3.00), with a volume of 10,124 shares.

Audioboom Group Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.18. The company has a market capitalization of £38.66 million, a P/E ratio of -255.38 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 245.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 257.39.

Insider Activity at Audioboom Group

In related news, insider Michael Tobin bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.29) per share, with a total value of £6,500 ($8,221.60). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,593,500. Corporate insiders own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

About Audioboom Group

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

