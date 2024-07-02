Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,922 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,038,677 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,635,537,000 after acquiring an additional 310,081 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Autodesk by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,921,044 shares of the software company’s stock worth $711,216,000 after purchasing an additional 479,559 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,859,954 shares of the software company’s stock worth $696,342,000 after purchasing an additional 327,144 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,404,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,378,796 shares of the software company’s stock worth $492,197,000 after buying an additional 102,035 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,418,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,566 shares in the company, valued at $7,418,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $3,942,303.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,136 shares in the company, valued at $12,256,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,138 shares of company stock worth $4,338,701. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $293.00 to $254.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank cut Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Autodesk from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.42.

Autodesk Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $245.83 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.21, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.13 and a 200 day moving average of $239.12.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

