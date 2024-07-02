Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Shares Purchased by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 742,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,865 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 1.61% of Avanos Medical worth $14,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at $281,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Stock Performance

NYSE AVNS opened at $19.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.67. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.24 and a twelve month high of $26.56. The company has a market capitalization of $899.18 million, a PE ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $166.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.90 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVNS. StockNews.com upgraded Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Avanos Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Avanos Medical Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

