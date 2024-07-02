Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.04

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.04 and traded as high as $8.23. Bavarian Nordic A/S shares last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 2,203 shares traded.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average is $7.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.67.

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter. Bavarian Nordic A/S had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 14.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Bavarian Nordic A/S will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bavarian Nordic A/S

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name.

