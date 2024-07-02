Beazley (LON:BEZ) Sets New 12-Month High at $715.00

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 715 ($9.04) and last traded at GBX 686.50 ($8.68), with a volume of 1789853 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 707.82 ($8.95).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BEZ shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 880 ($11.13) target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Beazley from GBX 975 ($12.33) to GBX 1,000 ($12.65) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Beazley from GBX 910 ($11.51) to GBX 920 ($11.64) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Beazley from GBX 770 ($9.74) to GBX 870 ($11.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 975 ($12.33) price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 929 ($11.75).

Beazley Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.26, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 20.77. The company has a market cap of £4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 576.89, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 672.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 623.55.

In related news, insider Sally Lake sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 671 ($8.49), for a total transaction of £50,325 ($63,654.19). Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks.

