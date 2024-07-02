Benchmark Reaffirms Hold Rating for Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC)

Benchmark reissued their hold rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.80.

Shares of NYSE:HCC opened at $73.40 on Monday. Warrior Met Coal has a 52-week low of $37.28 and a 52-week high of $74.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.86.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.61. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.85%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

