Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR) Short Interest Update

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the May 31st total of 5,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Better Home & Finance Price Performance

NASDAQ:BETR traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching 0.45. 54,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,560. Better Home & Finance has a 1-year low of 0.30 and a 1-year high of 62.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of 0.39 and a 200 day moving average of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported -0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 22.25 million for the quarter.

Better Home & Finance Company Profile

Better Home & Finance Holding Company operates as a homeownership company in the United States. The company provides government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) conforming loans, U.S. Federal Housing Administration insured loans, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs guaranteed loans, and jumbo loans to GSEs, banks, insurance companies, asset managers, and mortgage real estate investment trusts.

