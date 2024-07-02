Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Given Buy Rating at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Bitdeer Technologies Group to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.56.

NASDAQ BTDR opened at $10.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -25.83 and a beta of 1.96. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $14.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.35.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $119.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.12 million. Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 11.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth $431,000. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 868,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after buying an additional 565,362 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,216,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after buying an additional 115,882 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth $15,350,000. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

