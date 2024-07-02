BKM Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

BKM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,157 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.1% of BKM Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 44,775 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 318.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 11,684 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,780,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $5,307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 2.9 %

UNH opened at $494.43 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $436.38 and a 52 week high of $554.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $498.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $501.63. The firm has a market cap of $455.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $2.10 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $597.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

