BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund (NYSE:CII) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.33

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.33 and traded as high as $20.06. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund shares last traded at $19.95, with a volume of 91,907 shares changing hands.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.20.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.0995 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 45,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

