BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund (NYSE:CII) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.33

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.33 and traded as high as $20.06. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund shares last traded at $19.95, with a volume of 91,907 shares changing hands.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.20.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.0995 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund
About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.