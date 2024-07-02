BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Stake Cut by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) by 67.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,906 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 535,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 52,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Fund alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MUI opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $12.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.87.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.