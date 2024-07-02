Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY) Trading Down 12.6%

Bluejay Mining plc (LON:JAY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 12.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.52 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.57 ($0.01). 481,336,063 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,247% from the average session volume of 20,504,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.65 ($0.01).

Bluejay Mining Trading Down 12.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 11.70 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Bluejay Mining Company Profile

Bluejay Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in the United Kingdom, Greenland, and Finland. The company explores for ilmenite, copper, cobalt, zinc, nickel, gold, titanium, platinum, and silver deposits, as well as PGM metals.

