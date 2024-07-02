Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 202,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,509 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $13,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 171.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 10,226 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 249,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,154,000 after acquiring an additional 103,528 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 537,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,362,000 after purchasing an additional 68,478 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 23.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 263,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,912,000 after purchasing an additional 49,323 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 12.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $526,029.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,628 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,157.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $1,055,588.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,641.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $526,029.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,157.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,276 shares of company stock valued at $4,804,228. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Argus raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.27.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX opened at $76.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $77.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.84 and a 200-day moving average of $67.67. The company has a market capitalization of $112.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.21, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

