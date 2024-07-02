Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Has $2.44 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of VTI opened at $267.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $260.61 and a 200 day moving average of $251.76. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $270.41. The company has a market capitalization of $400.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

