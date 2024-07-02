Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.14% of Brighthouse Financial worth $4,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BHF. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 368,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,041,000 after purchasing an additional 41,495 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 82.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 16,966 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 723,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,728,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 80.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 315,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,452,000 after acquiring an additional 140,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

BHF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.57. The company had a trading volume of 35,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.93 and a 200 day moving average of $48.27. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.24 and a fifty-two week high of $56.24.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.29. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 38.05% and a positive return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brighthouse Financial news, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $298,608.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,101.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Brighthouse Financial news, Director Michael J. Inserra bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.20 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $298,608.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,101.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.