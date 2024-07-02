Brookstone Capital Management Buys 92 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 24.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in KLA were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in KLA by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Security National Bank grew its position in shares of KLA by 890.8% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 2,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of KLA by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $5,953,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $24,399,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,861 shares of company stock worth $16,795,913. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $827.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $111.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.27. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $440.15 and a 52 week high of $876.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $759.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $681.98.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.49 EPS. Analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

