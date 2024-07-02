Brookstone Capital Management Buys Shares of 3,839 Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGVFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,198,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,119,000 after buying an additional 572,217 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,656,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,364,000 after purchasing an additional 186,705 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6,023.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 154,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,932,000 after purchasing an additional 152,282 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 872,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,431,000 after purchasing an additional 100,204 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,580,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $118.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.88. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $96.77 and a one year high of $120.78. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

