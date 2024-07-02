Brookstone Capital Management Buys Shares of 4,097 VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:HODL)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:HODL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Separately, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF during the first quarter worth about $10,705,000.

VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HODL stock opened at $71.47 on Tuesday. VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.75.

VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Bitcoin Trust (HODL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MarketVector Bitcoin Benchmark Rate index. The fund provides passive exposure to the price of Bitcoin through the purchase of shares, allowing investors to track the performance of Bitcoin without directly owning and managing the digital currency.

