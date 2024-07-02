Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,270 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.29% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BJUN. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 14.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth approximately $818,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 24,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 0.1 %

BJUN opened at $39.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.07 million, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.19.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (BJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.