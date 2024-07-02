Brookstone Capital Management Grows Holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.07% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 367.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IAK opened at $113.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $627.37 million, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.40. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 1 year low of $85.86 and a 1 year high of $117.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.49.

About iShares U.S. Insurance ETF

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

