Brookstone Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

STIP opened at $98.99 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.27 and a one year high of $99.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.98.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

