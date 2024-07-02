Brookstone Capital Management Has $318,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP – Free Report) by 90.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,255 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.44% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April during the third quarter valued at $515,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at $824,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 43,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of XBAP stock opened at $32.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.66 million, a P/E ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.13.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April (XBAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBAP was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

