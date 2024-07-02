Brookstone Capital Management Has $339,000 Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $317,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 22,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 95,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $120.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.11. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $125.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.9304 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

