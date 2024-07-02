Brookstone Capital Management Has $358,000 Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IXN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,662,000. Executive Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 284,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,690,000 after acquiring an additional 189,704 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $978,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN opened at $83.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $85.46.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

