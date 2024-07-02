Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:EAPR)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:EAPR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 46,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at $741,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth $231,000.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EAPR opened at $25.88 on Tuesday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $26.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average of $25.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.52.

About Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April (EAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

