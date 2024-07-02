Brookstone Capital Management Invests $400,000 in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 143.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,673,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,171 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter worth $62,778,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,246,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 282,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,701,000 after acquiring an additional 7,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,850,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

BATS ITB opened at $98.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.92. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

