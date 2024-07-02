Brookstone Capital Management Makes New $342,000 Investment in Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.25% of Simplify Health Care ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Simplify Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Simplify Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $416,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,836,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 111,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter.

Simplify Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of PINK opened at $31.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.37. Simplify Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $31.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.42 million, a PE ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Simplify Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Health Care ETF (PINK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US healthcare stocks and\u002For ETFs. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and commits to donate its net profit, in the form of its annual management fee to the Susan G PINK was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by Simplify.

