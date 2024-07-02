Brookstone Capital Management Makes New $343,000 Investment in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 22,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 194,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 48,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 896,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,405,000 after acquiring an additional 26,717 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 147,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:GDV opened at $22.63 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $23.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.14.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

