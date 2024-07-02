Brookstone Capital Management Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 84,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Shares of IYE stock opened at $47.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.70. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $41.43 and a twelve month high of $51.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

