Brookstone Capital Management Sells 512 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,878,000. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $863,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 7,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 268.6% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of OEF opened at $266.03 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $193.00 and a 12-month high of $267.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

